    Brazil surpasses 7.2 million cases of COVID-19

    13:58, 22 December 2020
    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil has has 7.213 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the report published Sunday (Dec. 20) by the Ministry of Health. Of these, 6.22 million patients have recovered, and 804 thousand are being monitored, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Since the beginning of the pandemic, 186,356 deaths have been registered. The disease’s lethality rates stands at 2.6 percent.

    From Saturday to Sunday, 50,177 new cases and 706 fatalities were counted.


