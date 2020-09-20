Brazil to have largest vaccine factory in Latin America

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM- The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and the Industrial Development Company of Rio de Janeiro State (Codin) on Thursday (Sep. 17) signed a deal for the installation of the biggest vaccine factory in Latin America, Agencia Brasil reports.

The Industrial Complex of Biotechnology in Health will occupy an area of 580 thousand square meters and will have an output capacity of 120 million vaccine vials and biopharmaceuticals, installed in Santa Cruz, Western Rio de Janeiro.

The vaccines against meningitis and hepatitis and the DPT vaccine are currently imported, will be produced at the new facilities. The agreement also stipulates the construction of nine buildings. The inauguration is slated for 2023 and is expected to generate 5 thousand direct jobs. The complex will be responsible for all of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation’s vaccine production, including those for COVID-19, when approved.