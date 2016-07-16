Brazil to intensify security for Olympic Games after terror attack in France

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM The Brazilian government is set to reinforce the security measures for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, after a terrorist attack in Nice, France Thursday which left at least 84 dead, official sources said on Friday.

In a television interview with Globonews, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann expressed his "preoccupation" at the massacre in the south of France and that Brazil would be increasing border checks ahead and during the Olympic Games in August.

"We are revising and broadening our controls, border checks. While this does represent an inconvenience for those participating or attending the Olympics, it is a necessary move to ensure the security of all," he said.

Jungmann added that the government and the country's intelligence services are working on new procedures for defense, security and intelligence matters, after the Nice attack, Xinhua says.

