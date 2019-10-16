Brazilian Alexander Fier wins Almaty Open-2019

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Brazilian chess grandmaster Alexander Fier became the winner of the Almaty Open.

The tournament was held on October 6-15. The event was participated by 164 chess players from 10 countries of the world. The prize fund was KZT3 million, Kazinform reported with reference to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

«This is not my first visit to Kazakhstan and I am pleased to come here again. Kazakhstanis are very strong chess players. It was not easy to fight for the ‘gold’», said Fier.

A silver medal of the tournament was taken by Tigran Kharutyunyan (Armenia), ‘bronze’ went to Alain Rakhimzhan (Kazakhstan). The best result among women was shown by Gulmira Dauletova (Kazakhstan).

Almaty Open 2019 is an annual international tournament.