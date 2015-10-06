  • kz
    Brazilian Christ turns pink

    21:06, 06 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is being lit in bright pink throughout October to raise awareness for breast cancer.

    The event is the idea of two non-profit organisations to raise awareness for people to take regular checkups for early detection and treatment.

    The groups the Fundacao Laco Rosa (Pink Loop Foundation) and Americas Amigas (American Friends) hope that thousands of people would look up and see the landmark statue lit in the bright pink colour that has long been associated with breast cancer awareness campaigns, Kazinform refers to Euronews.com.

