Brazilian expert: Kazakhstan’s political reform – good example to follow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Redistribution of power and functions among the branches of authority announced by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is a good example to follow, the Association of the Brazilian Municipalities said in the statement published on the official site of the organization.

These changes require amendments to the Constitution and are directed to strengthening of the role of legislature, enhancement of efficiency and effectiveness of the activities of the executive authority which means bigger responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.

"Nevertheless, it should be noted that Kazakhstan isn't creating a specific form of presidential and parliamentary form of government, at least, in the near future. The country will remain the presidential republic, like all countries of Latin America. The head of the Central Asian state keeps his exclusive right of adoption of strategic decisions concerning foreign policy, safety and defense capability of the country. Besides, he will continue to act as "Supreme arbitrator" between the branches of the power. Governmental bodies and local experts note that Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative is the pragmatic answer to the arising global challenges, including rapid globalization, terrorism, geopolitical instability, the continuing economic crisis and fight against corruption. According to analysts this political reform is a logical measure for further development of the country, however, whether it will create more steady and effective management system providing long-term stability will depend on its successful implementation. It is obvious that this important initiative of Kazakhstan President has no direct impact on the Brazilian-Kazakhstan relations, nevertheless, redistribution of powers between branches of the power is a good example to follow in order to ensure steady functioning of democratic institutes", - is said in the statement.