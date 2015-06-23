Brazilian footballer signs with FC Kairat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian football player Bruno Gabriel Soares has signed a contract with FC Kairat, Sports.kz reports.

The 26-year-old defender started his professional career at FC Coritiba in 2007. Next year he signed with Parana Clube. In 2009 he traveled to Germany to play for FC Duisburg. After that, Soares signed with another German club - FC Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2012. His contract with the club expires on June 30, 2015.

The Brazilian footballer inked the three-year contract with the Almaty-based Kairat and was assigned number 4 shirt.