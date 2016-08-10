Brazilian Senate votes to hold impeachment trial of suspended President Rousseff

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - A total of 59 out of 81 members of the Senate voted on Tuesday in favor of holding an impeachment trial against Rousseff, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported.

The trial is due to take place late August. A total of 54 votes will be enough to remove Rousseff from power.

In May, Brazil's Senate voted in favor of starting impeachment proceedings against Rousseff after she was accused of concealing the country's budget deficit ahead of the 2014 re-election. Rousseff has been suspended from office for 180 days, pending trial. Michel Temer, who had been Brazil's vice president since 2011, is assuming presidency during that period.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com