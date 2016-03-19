  • kz
    BREAKING: 62 killed in passenger plane crash in Rostov-on-Don

    07:40, 19 March 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A FlyDubai passenger Boeing flying en route from Dubai has crashed during landing in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, airport traffic control services told Russian media.

    Sources in air-traffic control services said that the plane belongs to the FlyDubai airline, RT reports.

    "The plane, according to preliminary data, crashed during the second approach. More than 100 passengers could have been on board. After the crash a strong fire started," the source told Interfax.

    TASS says, the Southern Regional Centre of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed the crash of the plane.
    According to them, all those onboard - 55 passengers and 7 crew members - died. As per preliminary information, the airport of Rostov-on-Don was closed due to the accident.

