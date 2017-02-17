BREAKING: 7 soldiers died in snowslide in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 7 soldiers died in an avalanche in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region today at around 13:15, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“As per preliminary data, there were 20 soldiers in the ravine. The Ministry of Defense will provide more detailed information. 10 people have been rescued for now. Unfortunately, 7 soldiers died,” Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov says.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense, the snowslide occurred suddenly in Koksay ravine of Zhambyl region during regular combat drill of the servicemen of the military unit No.91678.

Rescue works are carried out together with the MIA Emergencies committee. An operational headquarters was established in South Regional Command.