BREAKING: Anti-terrorist operation regime declared in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Anti-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Aktobe, Kazinform cites Almas Sadubayev, a representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Today, at 15:45 Astana time, the Internal Affairs Department of Aktobe region received a message about attack on Pallada gun shop by unknown people. At 16:45, the Department received one more message that another gun shop and a National Guard base had been attacked. A clerk at Pallada shop was killed and one person was injured as a result of the shootout. One police officer and one contract soldier died while repelling the assailants. Nine servicemen were wounded," said Sadubayev.



According to him, one of the assailants was detained, three were killed and one more was injured. Some of the criminals were blocked and some could escape. As per a preliminary version, all of them belong to non-traditional religions movements.



Anti-terrorist operation regime has been imposed in Aktobe city. Entertainment facilities have been closed and public transport's work has been suspended. The citizens are urged to stay at home and be cautious. Further details will be provided later, added the Ministry's representative.