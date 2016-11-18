BREAKING: Kazakh student died in U.S. due to lack of health insurance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 26-year-old Kazakhstani student died in Houston (Texas, the U.S.) on the night of November 14.

Erkin Balgimbayev was a native of Almaty. He was studying in Houston at his own expense.



According to Press Secretary of the Kazakh Foreign Office Anuar Zhainakov, on the eve of the tragedy Erkin had a severe headache, his relatives said.



"Unfortunately, the young man had no health insurance, that is why he could not apply for medical care. On the night of November 14, Erkin fell unconscious, but paramedics could not save his life. The cause of his death is still unknown. As per American law, doctors are not allowed to give any information about the patients without consent from their families," Zhainakov explained.



Erkin is survived by his wife and two children aged 2 and 5 who were born in the U.S.



The Kazakh Embassy in the U.S. provides all-round assistance to the family members in visa related issues and in transportation of Erkin's body to Kazakhstan, Zhainakov added.