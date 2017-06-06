BREAKING: Man attacks police, gets shot outside Notre-Dame de Paris

PARIS. KAZINFORM Paris Police have asked the public to stay away from Notre Dame Cathedral due to an ongoing incident.

According to BFM-TV , a man was shot after attempting to attack a police officer with a hammer.

Another police officer opened fire and "neutralised" the perpetrator, French media reported.

The suspected attacker was injured and there was no immediate confirmation of his condition, according to the Independent

Currently, a number of tourists remain locked inside the cathedral as the operation continues.