BREAKING: Man opens fire in FSB office in Russia's Khabarovsk, kills two

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An unidentified gunman opened fire in the local branch of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Khabarovsk on Friday, TASS reports with reference to the FSB Public Relations Center.

"At 17:02 local time (06:02 GMT), an unidentified man entered the FSB receiving office and opened fire before crossing the control zone," the Center said.

An FSB officer and a visitor, a CIS member state citizen, died in the shooting, another visitor was injured. The gunman was killed.

"The attacker was killed. Investigation is underway," the FSB sources said.