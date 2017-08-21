BREAKING: Marseille terror as car plows into two bus shelters, at least one dead

MARSEILLE. KAZINFORM A car has plowed through two bus shelters in Marseille killing at least one person, Kazinform has learned from Express.co.uk .

French police initially reported that one person was injured in the crash, but moments later it was confirmed the person had died.

According to a source in French police, the driver was arrested at the scene, adding that at the moment law enforcements have no information on his motives.

It is noted that France remains on high alert following a series of terror attacks over the past two years.

ISIS supporters have already used trucks and cars in terror attacks on several French cities and towns, including Nice on Bastille Day last year.



