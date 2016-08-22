BREAKING: National Security Committee detained 4 members of radical group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 18, during a special raid in Almaty region, the employees of the National Security Committee detained four members of a radical group which had planned to carry out several terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan.

According to the NSC press service, the detainees turned out to be nationals of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. They were hiding the components of improvised explosive devices and religious-extremists materials which were withdrawn.



The radicals' plans on armed attacks on the employees and places of location of the NSC divisions, police stations and military garrisons were neutralized.



The detainees planned to carry out terrorist acts in public places too.