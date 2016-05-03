Breathtaking views of world’s highest waterfall captured by drone

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Astounding footage captured by a drone shows the stunning beauty of Angel Falls, also known as Salto Angel, the highest waterfall in the world, located in Venezuela.

Almost one kilometre in height, standing at 979 metres (3,212 ft), water from Salto Angel cascades over off the edge of Auyantepui Mountain and rapidly falls through the clouds below.

While the mist of water means seeing the bottom is practically impossible, the drone captures the endless sea of greenery from Canaima National Park, a three million hectare World Heritage site that surrounds Auyantepui Mountain.

The drone footage gives an unparalleled view of the spectacular waterfall that, without the advances in technology and photography, would have otherwise gone unseen.



Source: RT