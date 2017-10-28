Brent crude oil price exceeds $60 a barrel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The oil prices have significantly risen on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the results of the trading sessions on the London-based ICE Futures, the price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil to be delivered in December has increased by $1.14, to $ 60.44 a barrel.

The futures price for WTI crude oil for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has grown up to $53.9 a barrel, or by $1.26.