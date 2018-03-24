Brent crude oil price exceeds $70.4 a barrel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The oil prices took a jump during the trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude for May delivery has increased by $1.54, up to $70.45 a barrel.



The value of a futures contract for WTI crude to be delivered in May on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has advanced to $65.88 a barrel, or $1.58 higher.