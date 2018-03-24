  • kz
    Brent crude oil price exceeds $70.4 a barrel

    11:26, 24 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The oil prices took a jump during the trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude for May delivery has increased by $1.54, up to $70.45 a barrel.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude to be delivered in May on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has advanced to $65.88 a barrel, or $1.58 higher.

