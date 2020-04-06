  • kz
    Brent crude price drops to $31.16 per barrel

    11:07, 06 April 2020
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The cost of futures for Brent crude oil with settlement in June 2020 fell by 9.5% to $ 31.16 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE Exchange in London, according to trading data as of 01:11 Moscow time.

    The cost of the WTI oil futures has lost 9.5% and is now trading at around $25.88 per barrel.

    Oil prices are falling amid the news about the continuing growth of number of infected with the coronavirus.

    Source: TASS


    Energy Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
