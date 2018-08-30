  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Brent crude price exceeds $77 a barrel

    12:23, 30 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil prices have advanced during Wednesday's sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in October has risen by $1.38, to $77.29 a barrel.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude oil for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) has increased by $0.98 and reached $69.51 a barrel.

     

    Tags:
    Economy Oil & Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!