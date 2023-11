DOHA. KAZINFORM - Brent crude prices fell by more than 6 percent after oil producing countries failed to reach an agreement in the Qatari capital Doha to freeze oil output, media reported Monday.

According to the CNBC news outlet, the lack of a deal on Sunday sent the commodity's prices tumbling in early trading hours on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Sputniknews.com.