    Brent dips below $56

    14:45, 07 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Brent crude oil futures for May delivery on the London Stock Exchange ICE fell 0.25 percent to $55.95 per barrel, Lenta.ru reports.

    WTI also fell 0.43 percent to 53.18 dollars per barrel. Oil prices had jumped yesterday, therefore the current decline is most likely is a correction.

    Finam analyst Bogdan Zvarich, whose commentary is posted on the company's website, does not exclude the further growth on the energy market in the midday, which would allow Brent crude to climb above $ 56.5 per barrel.

     

