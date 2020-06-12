Brent oil price falls below $38 per barrel at ICE in London

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The cost of an August futures for Brent crude oil on the ICE Exchange in London accelerated the decline and fell to $37.94 per barrel, which is 9.1% down since the closure of the previous trading session. This is according to the data as of 7:29 pm Moscow time.

WTI crude oil lost 10.3% and is trading at $35.68 per barrel.

As of 7:45 pm. Moscow time, Brent crude oil slightly recovered the loss and fell to $38.34 per barrel (-8.1%), and WTI crude oil dropped to $ 36.24 per barrel (-8.9%).

The Russian ruble also continues to decline against the US dollar and the euro in the course of foreign currency trading on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-to-ruble rate rose to 69.83 rubles. (+1.9%), the euro went up to 79.42 rubles. (+1.9%).

Source: TASS