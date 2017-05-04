Brent oil price goes below $50 per barrel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Brent Crude Oil price has lowered below $50 a barrel, as evidenced by stock exchange trading data on RBC website.

In that way, Brent oil was trading at $49.85 a barrel. It is 1.52 per cent lower than at the end of the previous trading session.

Recall that Saudi officials plan to sell 5 per cent of Saudi Aramco oil company shares in IPO in 2018. In particular, the officials intend to study the demand for Saudi Aramco shares as well as investments in the pipeline inside Saudi or outside. Over half of the money received will be spent for economy development and additional employment.

According to Financial Times, Saudi Aramcois set to launch its first public bond sale, of around $2bn.