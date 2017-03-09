Brent oil price goes down to $53

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time since early December 2016, the price of Brent crude oil in the course of a trading session on London's ICE went below $53 per barrel. This is evidenced by information from the trading session.

The price for crude oil futures contract for May 2017 shipment went down in the course of a trading session by more than 5 percent, i.e. $52.96 per barrel. According to information as of 10:55 pm Moscow time Brent crude was traded at the level of $53.19 per barrel, Lenta.ru reports.

The price of WTI crude oil has also slumped to the lowest level since December last year, the fall exceeded 5 percent. As of 10:55 pm Moscow time it was traded at $50.33 per barrel.

Oil prices declined after the U.S. Department of Energy reported on crude stocks in the country. For the week from 24th February to 3rd March they increased by 8.22 mln barrels up to 528.4 mln barrels whereas the analysts expected increase by 1.97 mln barrels.