Brexit begins

LONDON. KAZINFORM UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to trigger Article 50 Wednesday, kick-starting the Brexit process that will see Britain leave the European Union in two years' time, Kazinform has learnt from CNN.

The UK voted to withdraw from the EU in a hotly contested and controversial referendum last June, but formal "divorce" proceedings cannot begin until the Prime Minister officially informs Europe that the government is triggering Article 50.



That is expected at 1.30 p.m. Wednesday (7.30 a.m ET) in Brussels, when Tim Barrow, the UK's permanent representative to the EU, delivers a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. May was photographed signing the letter on Tuesday night.

The PM has signed the letter which will trigger Article 50 tomorrow, starting negotiations for the UK to leave the EU. pic.twitter.com/jHerwJs4g9 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) 28 марта 2017 г.



On Wednesday, at the same time across the channel in London, May will stand to deliver a statement to the House of Commons, confirming that the Brexit process has begun.

Formal notification will start the clock ticking on two years of talks between the UK and the EU to conclude the terms of Britain's exit, and establish future relations between the two parties.



If no deal is reached, the UK will effectively "fall out" of the union on March 29, 2019, two years to the day after Article 50 was triggered.

