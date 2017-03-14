Brexit bill: Parliament clears way for talks with EU

LONDON. KAZINFORM British Parliament has passed the Brexit bill, paving the way for the government to trigger Article 50 so the UK can leave the European Union, BBC reports.

Peers backed down over the issues of EU residency rights and a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal after their objections were overturned by MPs.

The bill is expected to receive Royal Assent and become law on Tuesday.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said this would leave Theresa May free to push the button on withdrawal talks.



