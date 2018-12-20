Brexit: Britons favor second Brexit referendum

LONDON. KAZINFORM British voters now back a second referendum on the final Brexit deal, a new poll has revealed.

The poll by the pro-EU movement Best for Britain and data consultancy group Foculdata shows that all regions of the U.K. now support a People's Vote, Anadolu Agency reports.

The analysis also shows that Britons would now vote to remain in the EU by a margin of 56 percent to 44 percent, a 12-point lead for those campaigning to remain in the EU.

With 100 days to go until the U.K. leaves the EU, the new statistics show that 'remain' commands a higher lead than has been recorded in any other conventional poll since the 2016 EU referendum.

Furthermore, voters in the constituencies of Prime Minister Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg would now vote to remain in the EU with significant majorities.

In Uxbridge, Johnson's constituency, 67 percent back a second vote. In May's constituency, Maidenhead, 63 percent support a final say, and 78 percent of Corbyn's Islington North favor a second referendum.

When looking at party views on a possible referendum, the analysis found that supporters of all major parties support a People's Vote with equal numbers in both male and female participants.

On regional statistics, London held the highest support for a public vote with 72 percent in favor, Scotland came in a close second with 71 percent, followed by the North East, North West and Wales with 67 percent, Yorkshire and the Humber with 66 percent, and the South East and West Midlands with 64 percent, and the lowest in the East Midlands, East of England and South West with 63 percent.

When looking at age groups, the research found that every age group, with the exception of those over 64 years old, were in favour of a second referendum and would vote to remain.

"This shows that with 100 days to go till Brexit a record amount of the public do not want to leave," Eloise Todd, chief executive of Best for Britain, said to the Evening Standard.

"This should be a wake-up call for politicians. With Westminster deadlocked, I believe we must throw it back to the people and give them the final say on Brexit," she added.

May has postponed the Meaningful Vote for Jan. 14 after cancelling it last week at the last moment -- admitting that she would lose the vote.

She also survived a vote of no confidence launched by Tory MPs.

Her pleas for help to renegotiate her deal have fallen on deaf ears in the EU with officials saying her deal is the only viable option on the table.