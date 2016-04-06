Brexit vote won't overshadow Scottish elections, according to SNP leader

EDINBURGH. KAZINFORM - Fears that the referendum on the United Kingdom's EU membership may swamp the political issues surrounding the Scottish parliamentary elections have not come to pass and the Scottish campaign is "holding its own," Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In January, Sturgeon publicly warned UK Prime Minister David Cameron that holding the EU referendum in June, just seven weeks after the May 5 Scottish Parliamentary elections, would be "disrespectful" to Scotland.

"I was concerned about the timing of the EU referendum, not just because of its coincidence with the Scottish election but because I felt the EU referendum needed more time for the issues to be debated. But I think the Scottish campaign is more than holding its own and will continue to do so over the remaining weeks of the campaign," Sturgeon said.

Only UK-born voters will be eligible to vote in the EU referendum to be held on June 23. Scottish voters go to the polls on May 5 to elect 129 members of the devolved administration that has control over health, education, housing and agriculture but has no influence over foreign affairs or defense issues.

The SNP currently have a majority of Members of the Scottish Parliament elected and have been in Government since 2007.

