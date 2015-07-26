BRICS, EAEU youth innovation forum due in Moscow in October

UFA. KAZINFORM - The first youth innovation forum of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member countries will take place in Moscow in October, head of the Russian Youth Union Pavel Krasnorutsky said at the opening of the BRICS and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) youth forum in Ufa on Sunday.

"The BRICS third youth forum will take place in South Africa in early November," he added.

The BRICS and SCO first youth forum takes place in Ufa on July 26-29. It is attended by youth leaders aged between 20 and 35 from Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as guests from South Korea.

The forum was organized by the Russian Union of Youth, the government of Bashkortostan, Russia's Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) and Russia's Civil Chamber.

BRICS, an informal association of five fast-developing countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - was founded in June 2006. Its first official summit was held in June 2009 in Yekaterinburg. Since then BRICS summits are held every year in the participating countries alternately. The latest summit was held on July 8 and July 9 in Ufa.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent regional international association, whose establishment was announced on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai. During the SCO summit in Ufa on July 9 and July 10 the beginning of the admission procedure for India and Pakistan was announced. The leaders of the SCO member-countries also decided to grant Belarus observer status, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia and Nepal became dialogue partners, Kazinform refers to TASS.