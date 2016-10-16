  • kz
    BRICS leaders officially start summit in India's Goa

    13:16, 16 October 2016
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM The eighth BRICS summit officially kicks off in India's Goa, where five leaders of the group's member states are supposed to adopt a cooperation plan for the near future, Sputnik reported.

    The official summit welcoming ceremony has started, bringing together leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

    They will hold a restricted session meeting and a plenary session. BRICS Goa declaration and the near-term cooperation plan will be announced afterward.

    In the afternoon, BRICS leaders will meet with BIMSTEC group (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) made up of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

    Source: Trend 

