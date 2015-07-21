  • kz
    BRICS New Development Bank launches in Shanghai

    16:18, 21 July 2015
    Photo: None
    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - The New Development Bank (NDB) of BRICS launched business in Shanghai on Tuesday.

    The BRICS countries include the world's major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

    Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei, Shanghai Mayor Yang Xiong and NDB President K.V. Kamath from India attended the opening ceremony held in a hotel in Shanghai.

    The NDB will supplement the existing international financial system in a healthy way and explore innovations in governance models, Lou said at a seminar following the ceremony.

    The group launched the multi-billion U.S. dollar development bank at the 7th BRICS summit held in the Russian city of Ufa on July 8 amid efforts to finance infrastructure projects, mainly in BRICS member countries, Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com.

