Bright musical youth of Kazakhstan to perform at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the Year of Youth, a series of exciting concerts Music Holidays at the Astana Opera will traditionally be offered to the residents and guests of the capital. On July 26 and August 9, talented Kazakh students of leading Kazakhstani and foreign creative universities will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall, Astana Opera informs on its website.





Trumpeter Zhassulan Abdykalykov andbaritone Azat Malik became a special pride of the Kazakhstani classical musicscene. Thus, Zhassulan Abdykalykov recently became one of the laureates of theprestigious Moscow 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition in the «BrassWind Instruments» category. Azat Malik brings fame to Kazakh musical art inHungary, where he is a Soloist of the Hungarian State Opera House, and aMaster’s degree student of the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music.

On July 26, international competitions winnersAzat Malik (baritone, Hungary), Zhassulan Abdykalykov (trumpet, Germany), RozaKadyrova (viola, Austria), Doskhan Zheksembay (bass trombone), AyazhanUssembayeva (accordion, Moscow), Zhanyl Rakhimbekova (piano, Astana Opera), andalso a chamber ensemble consisting of: Diana Ablayeva (violin) and SabinaBaizuldinova (piano, Kazakh National University of Arts) will take part in themusical evening.





The concert will feature the Kazakh folksong Ak Kurai,arranged by a Kazakh classical composer Gaziza Zhubanova, as well as vocal andinstrumental works by Verdi, Giordano, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Mozart,Brandt, Clarke, Crespo, Kusyakov, and Beethoven.

On August 9, international competitionswinners Temirlan Beissembay (piano, Austria), Talgar Tolkynuly (cello, China),Assemgul Syzdykova, Elnura Ruslanbekkyzy (violins), Zhannet Tuyakova (flute),Tomiris Ali (piano), Doskhan Zheksembay (bass trombone), as well as a ChamberChoir under the leadership of Choirmaster Akbope Adilkhan (Moscow) will presenttheir art to the audience.





The rich program includes instrumentalworks by Liszt, Brahms, Karg-Elert, Schumann, Kreisler, Sibelius, Paradis, andalso Schnittke’s Suite in the Old Style, arranged for Chamber Choir by Ekimov.





The concerts willbegin at 19.00.