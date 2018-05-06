Brilliant violinists of Kazakhstan, Russia to meet at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bright violinists - soloists of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov and Aisulu Baikenova, Honored Artist of Russia Alexey Lundin and laureate of many international competitions Zhandos Mukhamedi on May 6 will perform at the opera house's Chamber Hall, Kazinform cites the theater's press service.

The concert from the series Musical Intersection will feature the performance of the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin.



Authors of the musical evening Bagdat Abilkhanov and Aisulu Baikenova this time will meet with their close friends - wonderful soloists Alexey Lundin and Zhandos Mukhamedi.

The incredible power, sense of style and refined taste of the first violin of the Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra Alexey Lundin enthrall the listeners and amaze them with the purity of the musical idea. The charismatic musician is already well known to the Astana audience, just like Zhandos Mukhamedi, who made his debut at the Chamber Hall in March this year. Exceptional performance skills, artistry, and excellent technique of the talented young artist caused viewers' delight and stormy ovations.

The rich concert program includes brilliant compositions for violin and orchestra of Pyotr Tchaikovsky - Meditation, Scherzo, Melody, Melancholic Serenade, Waltz-Scherzo. Magnificence, colorful imagery, picturesqueness, and virtuosity of the great classic's five pieces require from the soloist an unsurpassed mastery of the musical instrument. These violin works of the outstanding composer are among the most often performed and beloved by the listeners.

One of the most famous creations of the legendary Astor Piazzolla - the suite Histoire du Tango will be performed. The composition conveys the history and evolution of tango music in four movements. The first movement is Bordello, 1900. This high-spirited tango is filled with grace and liveliness. Another age of the tango is Cafe, 1930. During this period, the genre undergoes a complete transformation, becoming more musical, and more romantic. The tango now moves from the dance floor to the concert halls. Nightclub, 1960 marks a revolution and a profound alteration in some of the original tango forms. Modern-Day Concert is the fourth movement. Many composers, including classics, use tango melodies, intertwining them with modern music. From this comes the tango of the future.