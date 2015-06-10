  • kz
    Bringing together leaders of world religions in Astana, N. Nazarbayev brought mankind to peace even closer

    12:25, 10 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bringing together the leaders of world religions in Astana, N. Nazarbayev brought the entire mankind closer to a peaceful life," Senator of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Zhabal Yergaliyev told.

    "Today, when new global challenges emerged, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called for sympathy, mercy which all religions are based on. He proposed to follow the Word of God which the humanity followed for some many centuries," he noted.

    According to the Senator, bringing together the leaders of world religions in Astana, the Head of State brought the entire mankind closer to a peaceful life.

