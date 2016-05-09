Britain&#39;s Got Talent 2016: Kyrgyz guys shocked jury

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Robot-like movements of these young men stunned the jury of the Britain's Got Talent 2016 show.

The jury which includes Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were impressed by the performance of atai Omurzakov and his team Tumar.

David Williams seemed to feel bad after one of the guys curled up like a cloth.

The shocked jury unanimously voted to let the Kyrgyz team move to the next stage of the sho, Sputniknews says.

