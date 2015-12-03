Britain carries out first Syria airstrikes after MPs approve action against Isis

LONDON. KAZINFORM Britain has carried out its first airstrikes in Syria, hours after MPs voted overwhelmingly to authorise military action.

Four RAF Tornado jets were seen taking off from the Akrotiri base in Cyprus early on Thursday morning and the Ministry of Defence later confirmed they had carried out the “first offensive operation over Syria and have conducted strikes”.

The RAF jets carry a range of munitions including Paveway IV guided bombs and precision-guided Brimstone missiles. The strikes were focused on six targets in an Isis-controlled oilfield in eastern Syria, the BBC reported . The British defence secretary, Michael Fallon, confirmed that eight more jets – two Tornados and six Typhoons – were being sent to Akrotiri to join the attacks.

“We are doubling our strike force. The additional eight aircraft being sent to Akrotiri are now in the air and on their way,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. “These are the aircraft that the coalition have been asking for.”

Fallon said the raids targeted the Omar oilfield in eastern Syria, dealing a “real blow” to the financing of Isis and confirmed that he personally approved the targets in the Omar oilfield before Wednesday night’s House of Commons vote, and gave final permission for the raid to go ahead after MPs had given their approval for the extension of airstrikes from Iraq into Syria. The defence secretary indicated that military action against Isis could be expected to continue for years, rather than months, telling BBC1’s Breakfast: “This is not going to be quick.”

Fallon said: “I can confirm that four British Tornados were in action after the vote last night attacking oilfields in eastern Syria – the Omar oilfields – from which the Daesh terrorists receive a huge part of their revenue.” He added: “This strikes a very real blow at the oil and the revenue on which the Daesh terrorists depend.

“All four Tornados have now successfully returned and we will be assessing later this morning the actual damage done. They were using Paveway munitions in an area of oilfields where there was simply oil infrastructure in eastern Syria, a long way from Raqqa itself, down near Iraq.

“It’s a very good illustration of a target that is literally one side of the border and couldn’t previously be attacked.”

Fallon insisted the UK would only use airstrikes after former foreign secretary William Hague said military action should not rule out the use of “small specialist ground forces in the future from western nations if that helps tip the balance on the ground”.

“It is not at all likely that our troops will be involved,” Fallon said.

The defence secretary added that the Tornados had been conducting sorties over Iraq on a nightly basis and had been authorised to strike targets in Syria once the result of the Commons vote was known.

“What was really important about the vote last night was that it confirmed that Britain is a serious ally,” said Fallon. “We have come to the aid of France, who requested us to help with our RAF planes, we have responded to the call from the United Nations … to do something to suppress this terrorism and eradicate the safe haven that Daesh has.”

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Fallon said: “Britain is well up the hitlist for Daesh terrorists. We are already a target and we have got to do something about this now.”

On Wednesday, at the end of a day of extraordinary rhetoric and private anguish in the House of Commons, MPs voted by 397 to 223 in favour of sending Tornado jets to seek out Isis targets in Syria.

