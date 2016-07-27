Britain is ready to share experience in attracting investments with Kyrgyzstan

He said that it is necessary to improve the business in the country to develop economy in the country. This sector can positively influence the situation in the republic. The Kyrgyz government is taking some steps, and we see that these measures are taken in key areas, and are transparent. Kyrgyzstan like other countries of the world, experience some difficulties, and it requires a lot of effort and work," he said.

Also, the British ambassador said that in order to let people know about the investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan, it is important to establish an effective structure that will allow investors to receive certain obligations of the state.

"I must say that we will try to contribute, and we will work and ready to share our experience both with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as with business community," Robin Ord-Smith said, Kazinform refers to Kabar.