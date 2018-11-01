Britain's diplomats to learn Kazakh

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - The UK Foreign office will revamp and expand its overseas operations, Kazinform has learnt from The Guardian.

As part of the reinvigoration of UK diplomacy after Brexit the UK Foreign Office is planning to ‘open up some ambassador roles to external candidates and double the number of British diplomats who are fluent in foreign languages from 500 to 1,000'.



The number of languages taught at the Foreign Office will be increased from 50 to 70. Kazakh and Kyrgyz will be among those 20 additional languages.



It should be noted that the UK is scheduled to leave the EU on 29 March 2019.





Photo credit: liter.kz