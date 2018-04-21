Britain's Prince Charles to succeed Queen as Commonwealth head

LONDON. KAZINFORM Leaders of the Commonwealth have agreed that the Prince of Wales will succeed the Queen as head of the intergovernmental organisation of 53 member states.

The announcement was made by them on Friday when they finished discussion at a closed-door meeting at Windsor Castle, Xinhua reports.



The Queen has said earlier that it was her "sincere wish" that Prince Charles would follow her in the role.



The Commonwealth head role is non-hereditary. It is not automatically passed on when the Queen dies.



In a statement, the commonwealth leaders said they recognize the role of the Queen in championing the Commonwealth and its people.



British Prime Minister Theresa May had given her backing to Prince Charles.



May told a news conference marking the end of the summit that it was "fitting" that Prince Charles would succeed the Queen due to his "proud support" of the Commonwealth.