    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 91st birthday

    22:06, 21 April 2017
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 91st birthday on Friday, an occasion that was marked by ceremonial gun salutes and Buckingham Palace releasing a photograph of her as a baby, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

    An image posted on Twitter by the Palace _ the official London residence of the monarch _ showed the Queen as a baby being held in the arms of her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, under the gaze of her father, King George VI, at her christening, one month after she was born.

