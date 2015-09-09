British Airways plane catches fire at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM - A British Airways jet has caught fire at Las Vegas airport, sending smoke billowing into the air, after suffering what the pilot described as a "catastrophic failure" of the left engine.

The plane - a Boeing 777 heading from the US city's McCarran airport to London Gatwick - could be seen with flames around its fuselage, the Guardian reports. Fire officials said 14 people were taken to Sunrise hospital to be treated for minor injuries, including cuts and bruises, most a result of sliding down the inflatable chutes to escape. All 159 passengers and 13 crew on board were evacuated, and the fire was swiftly put out by around 50 firefighters. An airport spokeswoman told reporters: "All passengers were evacuated quickly and safely and taken by bus to the terminal.