  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    British Ambassador Carolyn Browne congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

    10:33, 16 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr Carolyn Browne has extended her congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan in a video shared by the British Embassy in Astana.

    The video appeared on its official Facebook page.

    "May I wish congratulations to all the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Independence! I wish a wonderful, bright and prosperous future for you all in the next 25 years!" Dr. Browne says in the video.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and the UK 25 Years of Independence Independence day Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!