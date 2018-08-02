  • kz
    British archaeologists investigate sites in E Kazakhstan

    15:34, 02 August 2018
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Archeology Experts from the United Kingdom arrived in Beskaragai district of East Kazakhstan region to reveal the secrets of the past, Kazinform cites Altaynews.kz.

    British scientists and students decided to investigate ancient burial mounds located in Zhetizhar rural area.

    "Not only archaeologists from the UK are here, there are also representatives of Pavlodar State University, who have long been interested in excavating these mounds," says Assemgul Kaltayeva, Head of the Beskaragai Department for Domestic Policy, Culture and Languages Development.

