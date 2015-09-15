British-Australian company to develop mining in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rio Tinto British-Australian multinational metals and mining corporation will hand over to Kazakhstan technologies which didn't exist in the country, the message of the ministry of investment and development of Kazakhstan said, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

The agreement was reached during the meeting of the minister for investment and development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev with the head of exploration at Rio Tinto Stephen McIntosh, who has under his leadership 550 global geological exploration teams of the company operating in 18 countries around the world.

In addition, Rio Tinto will prepare 60 Kazakh specialists in this field.

During the meeting, McIntosh informed the minister about the progress of joint projects in the areas of Korgantas and Balkhash-Saryshagan in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, as well as future plans.

"At present, airborne geophysical studies have already been made; the work is underway on the preparation of geological database, revision and reconnaissance search trails, indigenous geochemical sampling are being prepared," said the message.

In addition, the minister suggested investors to participate in the creation of a model factory the centre for personnel training in Kazakhstan.

In the summer of 2015, the Rio Tinto company and Kazgeology JSC have started exploration works using global technologies on the search of large copper deposits in two areas of Karaganda region - Balkhash Saryshagan and Korgantas. Investments at the exploratory stage amount to $15 million.