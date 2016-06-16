British cosmonaut congratulates Kazakhstan on 25 years of independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British cosmonaut Tim Peake has congratulated Kazakhstan on the 25th anniversary of its independence.

"Celebrating 25 years of independence: I launched from Kazakhstan and will land in Kazakhstan on 18 June. Thanks to all those involved in International Space Station operations," he wrote in a Facebook post.







British cosmonaut Tim Peake, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and NASA astronaut Tim Kopra are expected to land in Kazakhstan on June 18, 2016.