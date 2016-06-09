British Embassy in Kazakhstan extends condolences over terror attacks in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The British Embassy in Kazakhstan has postponed the party on the occasion of the 90th birthday of Her Majesty the Queen as a mark of respect to the Day of National Mourning in Kazakhstan today.

Her Majesty's Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dr. Carolyn Browne and her colleagues extended their most sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attacks in Aktobe city.



"We have all been horrified by the senseless attacks which happened on 5 June in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan. We in the United Kingdom know all too well the shock that that such events cause. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of all those affected.



I and my colleagues in this Embassy are proud to unite with our Kazakh friends in marking today, 9 June, as a National Day of Mourning. Our flag, too, is flying at half-mast today.



As a mark of respect, I have therefore decided to postpone the party which would have taken place this evening to mark the 90th birthday of Her Majesty the Queen. We could not truly celebrate the friendship between our two countries while Kazakhstan is in mourning.



It is by standing together, united in the face of attacks such as these, that we show those who seek to disrupt our way of life that they cannot prevail," the Embassy's post on its official Facebook page reads.



The 9th of June was declared the Day of National Mourning in the Republic of Kazakhstan due to the violent terrorist attacks on June 5 in the city of Aktobe.



