British Embassy participates in consultations on criminal justice in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the British Embassy in Kazakhstan participated in the annual LPRC Consultations on Criminal Justice "Expansion of Court Proceedings with Participation of Jurors in the light of The Plan of Nation "100 Steps", Kazinform has learnt from the British Embassy in Astana. The implementer of the project is Legal Policy Research Centre (LPRC).

Prospects for the development of jury trials and other forms of lay participation in the justice system in the Republic of Kazakhstan, court proceedings with participation of jurors in Kazakhstan were discussed during the consultations.



The event was held under the project funded by the British Embassy in Kazakhstan.