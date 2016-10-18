British girl, 15, guilty of double murder

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A 15-year-old girl has been found guilty of murdering a mother and daughter.

The teenager, who cannot be named, was 14 when she and her boyfriend stabbed Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and her daughter, Katie, 13, as they slept at their home in Spalding, Lincolnshire, BBC News reports.



The girl had denied murdering the two women but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.



A 15-year-old boy admitted murder at the start of the trial.



A jury of seven men and five women at Nottingham Crown Court took just two and a half hours to reach their verdicts.



During a six-day trial the court heard how the teenagers meticulously planned the murders before carrying them out.



The bodies of Mrs Edwards and her daughter were found on 15 April at their home.

